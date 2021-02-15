Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The politics of the necktie — 'colonial noose', masculine marker or silk status symbol?

By Lorinda Cramer, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Australian Catholic University
Ties do many things. Though they express identity, they can just as readily act as a 'uniform' for their wearers. And they give power to some, while taking it from others.


