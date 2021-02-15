Tolerance.ca
NHS workers will need help to manage the trauma of the pandemic

By Neil Greenberg, Professor of Defence Mental Health, King's College London
Life during the pandemic has been difficult for most of us. But there’s no doubt some occupational groups have had a particularly tough time, especially NHS workers.

Many NHS staff have dealt with inordinate numbers of critically ill patients. Some have been trying to provide care in a far from ideal situation, knowing that doing so will lead to poor outcomes for their patients. This is having an impact on their mental health.

My recent study of staff working in critical care during the pandemic showed…


