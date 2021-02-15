Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How border walls threaten species trying to escape rising temperatures

By Mark Titley, PhD Candidate in Conservation Ecology, Durham University
Stephen Willis, Professor of Conservation Ecology, Durham University
Whether it’s blackbirds in Sweden, moths in Borneo, or mice in California, animals around the world are on the move thanks to climate change. Species are shifting higher up mountains and closer to the poles as global temperatures rise, following the climate conditions to which they’re adapted. Their futures depend not only on their changing natural environment but the countries in which they…


© The Conversation -


