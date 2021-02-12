Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q&A with Sharon Peacock, coronavirus variant hunter

By Sharon Peacock, Director, COVID-19 genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) and Professor of Public Health & Microbiology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
How the UK came to be the world leader in sequencing SARS-CoV-2, in the words of a person who made it all happen.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF decries plan for Google Cloud data centres in Saudi Arabia
~ COVID-19 is giving us a new appreciation for physical shops
~ Switzerland: Liberian War Crimes Trial Resumes
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Held on Dubious Extortion Charge
~ COVID vaccines have been developed in record time. But how will we know they're safe?
~ Yes, another lockdown in Victoria hurts. But it might be our only way to avert a third wave
~ Biden at the Pentagon, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ The Moon plays an important role in Indigenous culture and helped win a battle over sea rights
~ Russia Cracks Down on Planned Valentine's Day Protest
~ Australia Should Stop Blocking International Justice in Israel and Palestine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter