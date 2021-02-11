Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden at the Pentagon, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Share this article
Well, Mr. Secretary, thank you. And good afternoon to everyone. I want to thank Secretary Austin for welcoming the Vice President and me to the Pentagon today. It's good to be back. Before I begin, I have some welcome news that the Saudi government has released a prominent human rights activist, Loujain al-Hathlou — -loul — excuse me, l-o-u-l — from prison. She's a powerful advocate women's rights, and releasing her was the right thing to do. It's been a busy day. Earlier, I announced steps (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Russia Cracks Down on Planned Valentine's Day Protest
~ Australia Should Stop Blocking International Justice in Israel and Palestine
~ Duterte Should Leave Alone Philippines TV Network
~ For the birds? Hardly! Valentine's Day was reimagined by chivalrous medieval poets for all to enjoy, respectfully
~ Trust in government soars in Australia and New Zealand during pandemic
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on industrial relations and a plan for net zero emissions by 2050
~ Proud Boys terrorist group designation may deter new recruits and fundraising
~ Lovers of Sappho thrilled by ‘new’ poetry find, but its backstory may have been fabricated
~ Nepal Plans to Limit Women’s Travel for Work, Again
~ Saudi Arabia Drops Death Sentence Against Child Protestors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter