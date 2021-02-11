Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia Drops Death Sentence Against Child Protestors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali al-Nimr was one of at least three Saudi men on death row for protest-related crimes committed when they were children. © 2011 Eshaparvathi/Creative Commons Ali al-Nimr is one of at least three Saudi men currently on death row for protest-related crimes committed when they were children. © 2011 Eshaparvathi/Creative Commons Saudi Arabia has commuted the death sentence imposed on Ali Mohammed al-Nimr for participating in protests when he was a child. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman also announced the government would finally establish a criminal code that…


© Human Rights Watch -


