Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is there water on Earth?

By Laurette Piani, Cosmochimiste, chargée de recherche CNRS au Centre de Recherches Pétrographiques et Géochimiques (CRPG) de Nancy, CNRS, Université de Lorraine
Guillaume Paris, Géochimiste, chargé de recherche CNRS au Centre de recherches pétrographiques et géochimiques de Nancy, Université de Lorraine
A recent study shows that the Earth's water could come directly from the oxygen and hydrogen present in the rocks that formed it, and not from a late supply by asteroids.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


