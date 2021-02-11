Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey reins in social media — one platform at a time

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The new social media law sets up a series of restrictions that will have a lasting impact on digital rights and freedom of expression in Turkey.


© Global Voices -


