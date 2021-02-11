Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts

By Human Rights Watch
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Nigeria’s Central Bank to unfreeze the bank accounts of  twenty #EndSARS supporters, who had been protesting nationwide police brutality.   The freeze on bank accounts was one of several measures employed by authorities to suppress protests, which began in October 2020, calling for the disbandment of an abusive police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as well as  general police reform. Security forces also responded with excessive force by firing teargas, water cannons, and live ammunition at protesters.  Click to expand Image …


© Human Rights Watch -


