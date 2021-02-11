Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Temperature scanners aren't good at telling who has COVID-19 – here's how to fix that

By Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
Igor Mekjavic, Researcher in Automation, Biocybernetics and Robotics, Jožef Stefan Institute, and Adjunct Professor, Simon Fraser University
Skin temperature isn't a reliable measure of whether someone has a fever – scans should instead focus on other parts of the body.


