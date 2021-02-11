Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police block a street in Russia’s capital, Moscow, on July 15, 2020, during a protest against the results of voting on constitutional amendments. The mayor’s office had banned the protest, citing the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19. © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zamlianichenko At least 83 governments worldwide have used the Covid-19 pandemic to justify violating the exercise of free speech and peaceful assembly, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities have attacked, detained, prosecuted, and in some cases killed critics, broken up peaceful protests, closed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


