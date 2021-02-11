Are vaccines already helping contain COVID? Early signs say yes, but mutations will be challenging
By Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Maja Husaric, Senior Lecturer; MD, Victoria University
Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Over 130 million doses have already been administered worldwide. It's early days, but the signs are promising in places like Israel and the UK.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 10, 2021