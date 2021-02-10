Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Released

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul. © Private (Beirut) – Saudi authorities released from prison the prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul on February 10, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. However, she is banned from travel and has a suspended sentence, which allows the authorities to return her to prison at any time for any perceived criminal activity. In late December 2020, following a rushed trial, Saudi Arabia’s terrorism court convicted al-Hathloul on a host of charges tied to her peaceful activism and sentenced her to five…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on The Nationals and net zero
~ AI can now learn to manipulate human behaviour
~ Hungary Forces Klubradio Off Air
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areas
~ Why it matters that British Columbians buy earthquake insurance; Washingtonians don’t
~ New postage stamp honors Chien-Shiung Wu, trailblazing nuclear physicist
~ 5 factors that could dictate the success or failure of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
~ The tie that binds: unravelling the knotty issue of political sideshows and Māori cultural identity
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter