Human Rights Observatory

«Keeping up the Momentum and Working Together for A New Chapter in China-CEEC Cooperation», by Xi Jinping

By Xi Jinping
Dear Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends, Welcome to the China-CEEC Summit. This Summit takes place as countries are going all out to fight COVID-19. To meet at such an unusual moment shows our resolve to stand together in face of difficulties and pursue shared development through cooperation. It has been nine years since cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) started. Nine years ago, with a commitment to win-win cooperation and common (...)


