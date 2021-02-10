Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Terminates Shameful Asylum-Shirking Pacts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter wait with fellow asylum seekers on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas, U.S., June 24, 2018. © 2018 Reuters On February 6, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced the United States would immediately suspend asylum cooperative agreements the administration of former President Donald Trump had wrangled from the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. These agreements enabled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


