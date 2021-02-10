Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s leading independent radio station taken off the air

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsA court has approved the Hungarian Media Council’s decision not to renew the broadcasting licence of Klubrádió, the country’s leading independent radio station. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this major blow to media pluralism and urges the European Commission to stop delaying its investigation into the Media Council’s independence and state aid for pro-government media.As a result of the 9 February ruling by the Metropolitan Court in Budapest rejecting Klubrádió’s appeal against the Media Council’s decision, this Budapest-based radio


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Transparent wood is coming, and it could make an energy-efficient alternative to glass
~ 'Relationship glasses' shape how we see the good, the bad and the ugly in romantic partners
~ How to choose educational apps for pre-school children
~ Spider legs build webs without the brain's help – providing a model for future robot limbs
~ Tiny cacao flowers and fickle midges are part of a pollination puzzle that limits chocolate production
~ Why are so many 12th graders not proficient in reading and math?
~ Fighting school segregation didn't take place just in the South
~ Liberals in Congress and the White House have faced a conservative Supreme Court before
~ How COVID has reopened sectarian tensions over policing in Northern Ireland
~ “Press freedom set back ten years in ten days” after coup in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter