Human Rights Observatory

“Press freedom set back ten years in ten days” after coup in Myanmar

By DBastard
NewsTen days after the coup by the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s armed forces, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has taken stock of the difficulties encountered by journalists on the ground, which include threats, intimidation and censorship. Myanmar is back where it was ten years ago, before the disbanding of the junta in February 2011 allowed a free press to emerge.The situation is worsening by the day.


© Reporters without borders -


