Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Detention of UK National Appears Arbitrary

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Michael Bryan Smith of England talks to reporters from the detention room at the criminal court in Bangkok, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. © 2010 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (Beirut) – United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have held a UK national in detention for more than 11 years on a 6-year criminal sentence despite having pardoned him in 2014, Human Rights Watch said today. Prison authorities have denied Michael Bryan Smith, 54, regular and uninterrupted access to critical medication and adequate health care throughout his detention. UAE authorities should review Smith’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Colombia: Protection Gaps Endanger Rights Defenders
~ Child victim, soldier, war criminal: unpacking Dominic Ongwen’s journey
~ What are nebulisers? And how could they help spread COVID-19?
~ Persecution, dire living conditions keep pushing Rohingya to seek better refuge
~ All the coronavirus in the world could fit inside a Coke can, with plenty of room to spare
~ Now you can listen to more of The Conversation
~ Banning safe home-use abortion pills will leave more women in crisis
~ Yes, a 16-day incubation period for COVID is possible. But it's extremely rare
~ The legal implications of humanitarian aid blockades
~ France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter