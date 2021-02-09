Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways Norway leads and Canada lags on climate action

By Bruce Campbell, Adjunct professor, Faculty of Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
Share this article
As major oil and gas producers and exporters, Norway and Canada share a particular responsibility for confronting the planet’s existential climate threat. However, their different political, economic and cultural features have resulted in major differences in their climate policy track records.

Overall, Norway is a leader on climate change performance and Canada is a laggard. The 2021 Climate Change Performance Index ranks 61 countries on their progress…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students
~ Thousands March for Justice in Sri Lanka, Despite Ban
~ Saudi court reduces sentence of prominent doctor held since 2017
~ Lockdown critics are sure the costs outweigh the health benefits – here's why they're wrong
~ What the $25 billion the biggest US donors gave in 2020 says about high-dollar charity today
~ Will the COVID pandemic cause London's population to decline?
~ Dominic Ongwen: ICC conviction of former child soldier establishes 'forced pregnancy' as a war crime
~ Cumbria coal mine could usher in a net-zero-compliant fossil fuel industry – or prove it was always a fantasy
~ Is money for learning a good idea? The tricky neuroscience of money and memory
~ Prehistoric pigments reveal how melanin has shaped bird and mammal evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter