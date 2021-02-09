Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open letter to the European Institutions to end the crackdown on the media in Belarus

By stagiaire-europe
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and other members of a human rights NGO coalition are calling on the European Commission, the European Council, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament to adopt new sanctions and recommendations for Belarus. Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission  Charles Michel, President of the European Council


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Ethiopia: Government must honour promise of humanitarian access to Tigray
~ Azerbaijan: Inhuman treatment is putting imprisoned journalist’s life in danger
~ Syrian ‘Military Evaders’ Face Unlawful Seizure of Property, Assets
~ Human Rights Council: Countries Should Take Bold Action on Egypt
~ India: Investigate Alleged Border Force Killings
~ Lost and found: The struggle to preserve Nepal's linguistic heritage
~ How to protect children online without using tough rules and reprimands
~ Mothers who earned straight A's in high school manage the same number of employees as fathers who got failing grades
~ New steps the government's taking toward COVID-19 relief could help fight hunger
~ COVID-19 shows why it's time to finally end unpaid college internships
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter