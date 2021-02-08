Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fruit famine is causing elephants to go hungry in Gabon

By Emma Bush, Scientist, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE)
Katharine Abernethy, Professor, University of Stirling
Robin Whytock, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Stirling
The behaviour and life cycles of the largest animals on the planet are incredibly important for the healthy functioning of our planet’s life support systems. Unfortunately, many big species now face extinction due to their value in the illegal wildlife trade, vulnerability to habitat degradation and because they often come into conflict with humans.

The African tropics host many of these remaining megafauna or large animals like gorillas, elephants and hippos, but they are now losing ground. African forest…


© The Conversation -


