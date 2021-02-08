Fruit famine is causing elephants to go hungry in Gabon
By Emma Bush, Scientist, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE)
Katharine Abernethy, Professor, University of Stirling
Robin Whytock, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Stirling
The behaviour and life cycles of the largest animals on the planet are incredibly important for the healthy functioning of our planet’s life support systems. Unfortunately, many big species now face extinction due to their value in the illegal wildlife trade, vulnerability to habitat degradation and because they often come into conflict with humans.
The African tropics host many of these remaining megafauna or large animals like gorillas, elephants and hippos, but they are now losing ground. African forest…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 8, 2021