Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young fathers in Ghana are expanding the meaning of manhood

By Gloria Abena Ampim, Research Fellow, University of Bergen
As the world works towards the goal of gender equality, it’s widely recognised that reaching it requires working with boys and men. Getting men involved in gender equality programmes – as partners, fathers and community members – is the way to achieve and sustain progress on this issue. And it’s important to base these programmes on specific, local “ways of being a man”. These cultural understandings of gender norms provide clues as to how…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


