Human Rights Observatory

China: One year after the Covid-19 outbreak, seven journalists still detained for reporting on the issue

By hytang
NewsSeven Chinese journalists and commentators arrested last year for reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak that struck the city of Wuhan are still detained to this day. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Chinese regime to release them immediately and calls on the international community to increase pressure on the Beijing regime.Since the Covid-19 outbreak in the first months of 2020, the Chinese regime has escalated its silencing of the press and social media and


© Reporters without borders -


