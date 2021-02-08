Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Stalled in Egypt’s ‘Fairmont’ Rape Case

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Women chant slogans as they gather to protest sexual harassment in front of the opera house in Cairo on June 14, 2014.  © 2014 Reuters / Asmaa Waguih Six months after a woman reported that several men had gang-raped her in Cairo’s Fairmont Hotel in 2014, Egyptian authorities have failed to adequately investigate the suspects, four of whom remain in pretrial detention while several others are under investigation. Yet authorities are pursuing charges against four witnesses in the case and two of their acquaintances on spurious “immorality” and “debauchery” charges;…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Another Grim First in “Undesirable” Cases in Russia
~ Drinks Giant Kirin Cuts Ties with Myanmar Military After Coup
~ Heartbreaking Refugee Film Opens Human Rights Weekend 2021
~ AU: Tshisekedi Should Set Rights-Driven Agenda
~ Got an implantable defibrillator or a pacemaker? Keep your iPhone 12 in your trouser pocket, not your shirt
~ View from The Hill: Michael McCormack buffeted by Nationals climate battle
~ Simeon Nyachae: the larger-than-life civil servant who made his mark on Kenya
~ Don't be afraid to pass your first language, and accent, to your kids. It could be their superpower
~ Drawing inspiration in a pandemic — breath has always been central to theatre
~ 5 tips to figure out if a tech company on the stock market is an ethical investment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter