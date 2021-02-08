Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Don't be afraid to pass your first language, and accent, to your kids. It could be their superpower

By Chloé Diskin-Holdaway, Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics, University of Melbourne
Paola Escudero, Professor in Linguistics, MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, Western Sydney University
Many migrant parents are hesitant to pass their language accent onto their children. They fear this may lead them to experience discrimination. But speaking two languages has many advantages.


