Human Rights Observatory

ICC set to probe reported Israeli war crimes in Palestine

On 5 February 2021, the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided that is has jurisdiction to investigate potential crimes committed by Israel in the territories it has occupied since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This decision does not prejudge the exact status of the State of Palestine or its borders; it applies exclusively to the jurisdiction of the Court. The Court relied on resolution 67/19 adopted by the United Nations (...)


