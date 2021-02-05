Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
By Joshua F.J. Inwood, Associate Professor of Geography Senior Research Associate in the Rock Ethics Institute, Penn State
Anna Livia Brand, Assistant Professor, University of California, Berkeley
Geographers are documenting slave-built infrastructure, from railroads to ports, in use today. Such work could influence the reparations debate by showing how slavery still props up the US economy.
- Friday, February 5, 2021