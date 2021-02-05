Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Graduate students need a PhD that makes sense for their real lives

By Leonard Cassuto, Professor of English and American Studies, Fordham University
There used to be a time – back in the 1960s – when it made sense for doctoral programs to prepare students to become professors. For that brief postwar moment, there were more jobs for professors than there were doctorate holders to fill them.

But that time is long gone. Professorships…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


