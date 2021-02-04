Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the National Prayer Breakfast became an opportunity for presidents and faith leaders alike to push their political agendas

By Deborah Whitehead, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
Joe Biden used the National Prayer Breakfast to call for unity amid 'dark, dark times.' The event has been attended by every president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vital Signs: We are on the way back, but there are risks at every turn
~ Guaranteed Māori representation in local government is about self-determination — and it's good for democracy
~ Under the moonlight: a little light and shade helps larval fish to grow at night
~ Empathy starts early: 5 Australian picture books that celebrate diversity
~ Friday essay: why Rosaleen Norton, 'the witch of Kings Cross', was a groundbreaking bohemian
~ 4 things about mRNA COVID vaccines researchers still want to find out
~ As Perth's suburbs burn, the rest of Australia watches and learns
~ Is Labor still the party of initiative in Australian politics?
~ No joke: Using humor in class is harder when learning is remote
~ Criminal justice needs a better understanding of childhood trauma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter