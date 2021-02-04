Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Nine Killed in Army Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A screenshot from a video showing an empty Mautu village, South-West, 9 days after the soldiers conducted an abusive operation there, killing 9 civilians. After the military attack, villagers fled to the nearby bush and surrounding villages fearing renewed violence. © private, January 19, 2021, Ebam, South-West, Cameroon (Nairobi) – Army soldiers killed at least nine civilians in Cameroon’s Anglophone South-West region, on January 10, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The dead included a woman and a child, and four civilians were injured. The soldiers also looted…


© Human Rights Watch -


