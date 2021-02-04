US anti-abortion "gag rule" hits women hard: what we found in Kenya and Madagascar
By Sara E Casey, Assistant Professor, Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health, Columbia University
Emily A Maistrellis, Public Health Researcher, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University Medical Center
Terry McGovern, Chair, Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health, Columbia University Medical Center
US President Joe Biden has reversed a Trump administration policy that prohibited US funding for nongovernmental groups that provide or refer patients for abortions.
The Global Gag Rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, was enacted in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan. Since its introduction, the policy has been instated by each Republican…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 4, 2021