What's next for Amazon after Jeff Bezos? No dramatic changes, just more growth and optimisation
By Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Martin Grimmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Jeff Bezos has announced he will stand down as chief executive of Amazon in the third quarter of 2021. The founder of the online retail behemoth will hand the reins to Andy Jassy, who currently leads Amazon’s cloud computing wing.
The announcement comes after an enormously successful 2020 for Amazon despite (or perhaps…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 3rd 2021