Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines and Brexit borders: what is happening in Northern Ireland?

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
Some Brexit-related customs checks have been suspended and inspection staff withdrawn from duties at Northern Ireland ports over security concerns. This represents a worrying escalation in tensions created by the new Brexit arrangements in the region. The situation has been made worse by unhelpful rhetoric prompted by the COVID crisis.

Chief among these was the EU’s announcement that it intended to trigger a clause


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The UK should share the vaccine with the other countries – but only after all the vulnerable have been vaccinated
~ GameStop: I'm one of the WallStreetBets 'degenerates' – here's why retail trading craze is just getting started
~ Myanmar coup: how the military has held onto power for 60 years
~ How 'Uncle Tom' still impacts racial politics
~ Einsteinium: 100 years after Einstein's Nobel Prize, researchers reveal chemical secrets of element that bears his name
~ Trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s how parents can get through challenging moments
~ New COVID-19 vaccines: here's how the promising Novavax and Johnson & Johnson jabs work
~ What’s in a word? How to confront 150 years of racial stereotypes: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 1 transcript
~ What's in a word? How to confront 150 years of racial stereotypes: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 1
~ Concerning coronavirus mutation now found in UK variant – here's what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter