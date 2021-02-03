Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Your Business Funding Myanmar Military Abuses?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup. © AP Photo The military coup in Myanmar this week should sound alarm bells in corporate boardrooms around the world. Since Myanmar’s transition from decades of military dictatorship to a civilian government began in 2011, transnational businesses have cautiously reentered the country. But the coup highlights the question company directors should already…


© Human Rights Watch -


