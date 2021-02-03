Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rebel militia threats against two radio journalists in eastern DRC

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) joins its local partner, Journalist in Danger (JED), in condemning a rebel militia’s threats, including deaths threats, against two radio journalists in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and calls on the authorities to finally take decisive steps to improve the safety of Congolese media personnel.Nicolas Synthe Awacang’o, the editor in chief of Radio Canal Révélation, a popular radio station in Bunia, the capital of the eastern province of Ituri, and Freddy


© Reporters without borders -


