Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loss of muscle mass among elderly can lead to falls, and staying put during the pandemic doesn't help

By Roger Fielding, Lab Director and Senior Scientist, Tufts University
Loss of muscle mass is a growing concern for the tens of millions of older Americans. It leads to falls and increased isolation, already a huge problem during coronavirus.


