Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New targets to protect biodiversity must include farmers and agriculture

By Anja Gassner, Global Landscapes Forum science advisor and Senior Scientist, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
Philip Dobie, Senior Fellow, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
Terry Sunderland, Professor in the Faculty of Forestry, University of British Columbia
Evidence shows that farms that share landscapes with wild nature, such as remnant forests and trees, benefit from the ecosystem services provided.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


