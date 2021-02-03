Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To fix Australia's environment laws, wildlife experts call for these 4 changes — all are crucial

By Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
April Reside, Researcher, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Ecology, School of BioSciences, University of Melbourne
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Martine Maron, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Share this article
As ecologists, we've seen first hand how Australia's nature laws have permitted environmental degradation and destruction to the point of extinction.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ Two strategic errors in facing Covid-19, by Thierry Meyssan
~ If we're to defend our borders from the pandemic, what do we mean by borders?
~ After GameStop, the rise of Dogecoin shows us how memes can move markets
~ US Takes Steps to Reverse Family Separations
~ Parenting in a pandemic: How to develop stronger family relationships during COVID-19
~ What is sustainability accounting? What does ESG mean? We have answers
~ Indigenous child welfare is grounded in community and children's needs
~ Myanmar Military Blocks Internet During Coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter