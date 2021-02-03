Tolerance.ca
‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rainbow flag is carried during a parade as a part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 14, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Lee Jin-man © 2018 AP Photo/Lee Jin-man On January 26, the South Korean government announced it would seek to revise the legal definition of “family” in South Korea, and held a public hearing on the need to recognize the full diversity of families, including single parents and unmarried couples. Unfortunately, it seems that when the government finalizes and publishes its new Health and Family Basic Plan in March,…


