Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

By jailing Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin may turn him into an even more potent opposition symbol

By William Partlett, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne
Navalny's jailing could galvanise Russians who want a government no longer characterised by post-imperial nostalgia and a paranoid, siege mentality that constantly fears the West.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


