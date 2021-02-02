Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
By Alex Forryan, Research Fellow, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
Alberto Naveira Garabato, Professor, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
Alex Hearn, Professor, School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Universidad San Francisco de Quito (Ecuador)
Every part of the Galápagos’s exceptional and distinctive ecosystem can be traced back to its rich reserves of marine algae. Some animals feed on the microscopic plants directly, others, in turn, feast on them, and so on. Many unique species found only on the Pacific archipelago such as the famous marine iguanas or flightless cormorants, ultimately get their food from this algae.
The abundance of algae – technically microscopic plants known as phytoplankton – is a result of a pool of unusually cold water that is often found to the west of the islands. This cold pool is a result of…
- Tuesday, February 2nd 2021