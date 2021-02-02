Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities

By Elia Apostolopoulou, Senior Research Associate, University of Cambridge
The ancient Silk Road was a historical network of trade routes stretching from China to Europe. It was established around 2,000 years ago, during the Han Dynasty – often considered China’s golden age.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced China’s aspiration to recreate this network. The 21st century Silk Road, also called the Belt and Road Initiative, is the world’s largest…


© The Conversation -


