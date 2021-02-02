Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Press freedom “massively flouted” during 2nd round of pro-Navalny protests

By jcavelier
NewsDozens of journalists were detained, sometimes violently, while covering demonstrations in support of detained Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny for the second weekend running on 31 January. Those responsible for these illegal actions must be punished, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.Police briefly arrested at least ten journalists in Moscow and obstructed dozens of others in more than 30 Russian cities in an attempt to prevent coverage of the pro-Navalny demonstrations.


© Reporters without borders -


