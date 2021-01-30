Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Defense Contractor Distances Itself from Cluster Munitions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A failed BLU-108 canister, with two submunitions still attached, that was delivered by a CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon during an attack on the quarry of the Amran Cement Factory, Yemen, on February 15, 2016. © 2016 Private United States defense contractor Northrop Grumman announced this week it is ending participation in a US government contract to test the shelf life of stocks of cluster munitions. It inherited the stockpile management contract after acquiring US company Orbital ATK. The move shows that the stigma of cluster munitions is gaining momentum even in countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


