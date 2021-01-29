Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about "Putin's Palace"

The YouTube video produced by Alexeï Navalny featuring the palace allegedly owned by President Putin on the Red Sea was shot in Ibach (located in Germany's Black Forest), according to the local daily, Badische Zeitung . The film begins with the biography of the president, drawing on the archives of the East German political police kindly opened by the BKA [Federal Crime Police Office]. The problem is that there is no connection between the documents exhibited and Alexei Navalny's discourse. (...)


© Voltaire Network

© Voltaire Network -


