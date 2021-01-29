Tolerance.ca
Why binge-watching TV might not replace weekly instalments

By Esperanza Miyake, Chancellor's Fellow - Journalism, Media and Communication, University of Strathclyde
Netflix is known for unleashing a whole series in one go, often provoking a mass entertainment feeding frenzy as people binge-watch entire seasons in one sitting. Think about the period drama Bridgerton, dished out on a single online viewing plate (quite aptly) on Christmas Day, 2020. All good for viewing figures.

But does a quick and intense experience necessarily leave a lasting mark? Or do audiences simply move onto the next new thing, the show and its discussions quickly forgotten amongst the internet clutter…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


