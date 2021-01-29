Tolerance.ca
Cricket: Rishabh Pant's historic innings against Australia can be explained with psychology

By Matthew Smith, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, University of Winchester
Matt Jewiss, Lecturer in Skill Acquisition, University of Hertfordshire
It’s probably too early to start comparing Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to the great Brian Lara. But when Pant sealed India’s stunning recent win against Australia, it echoed other great final innings victories, particularly the Lara-inspired West Indies win against Australia in Barbados in 1999.

For India to successfully chase 328 runs on the final day was an amazing achievement, up there with the heroics of Ben Stokes at Headingley in…


