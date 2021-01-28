Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian investigative journalist forced to flee after massacre disclosures

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Nigerian authorities to guarantee the safety of investigative journalist Ibanga Isine, who fears for his life after the deaths of several sources linked to his reports on massacres in the north of the country. During the night, his telephone lights up by itself. During the day, it is impossible to end some calls without switching the phone off.


© Reporters without borders -


