COVID vaccine supply is causing an EU crisis – so what’s being done to speed up production?
By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Reader in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Production limits the rate at which vaccines can be rolled out, and is at the heart of the current disagreements between the UK and EU.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 28, 2021