Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google, Facebook and Twitter black out information on Carvativir

Share this article
The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that researchers have elaborated a drug capable of treating Covid-19 with no side-effects, called Carvativir. He also announced that it would be manufacured in large quantities and be made available to the member states of ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas). In doing so, he quipped about the capitalist practices of vaccine companies, emphasizing that the Venezuelan drug would come as a gift from God. (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean
~ Memes like Bernie Sanders' mittens spread through networks the same way viruses spread through populations
~ AstraZeneca dispute comes at a difficult moment for the European Union
~ The keys to preventing future pandemics
~ Trump wasn't the first president to try to politicize the civil service – which remains at risk of returning to Jackson's 'spoils system'
~ Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
~ What is behind the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccines?
~ Contactless payment limit: raising it to £100 could push more people into debt
~ How heatwaves and drought combine to produce the perfect firestorm
~ Children in Darwin are more worried about their safety than their grades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter